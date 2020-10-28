



The perfect package for the night owls out there! Enjoy late night binge-watching More Se Zyada all night long.

With Telenor 4G Weekly Late Night Offer, you can get the Internet of 30 GB. The Validity of the offer is 7 Days (12 AM – 9 AM). To activate the offer, dial *19#

Get More with Telenor 4G Weekly Late Night Offer

Don’t let the entertainment stop! Enjoy late-night binging, downloading, chatting and social networking between 12 AM-9 AM every night for the entire week with this Late Night Offer.

Offer Eligibility:

All Telenor Prepaid customers are eligible for this offer.

Validity:

The package is valid for 7 days from subscription date and subscribers will be informed when package expires at midnight.