Get More with Telenor 4G Weekly Late Night Offer
The perfect package for the night owls out there! Enjoy late night binge-watching More Se Zyada all night long.
With Telenor 4G Weekly Late Night Offer, you can get the Internet of 30 GB. The Validity of the offer is 7 Days (12 AM – 9 AM). To activate the offer, dial *19#
Don’t let the entertainment stop! Enjoy late-night binging, downloading, chatting and social networking between 12 AM-9 AM every night for the entire week with this Late Night Offer.
Offer Eligibility:
All Telenor Prepaid customers are eligible for this offer.
Validity:
The package is valid for 7 days from subscription date and subscribers will be informed when package expires at midnight.
Terms and Conditions
- For details on regional taxation, please Click Here
- Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.
- After Rs60 of daily charging on default rate, further usage will be completely free for the rest of the day (Fair Usage Policy of 750MB).
- 4G bundles will work both on all 4G,3G & 2G
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.
FAQS:
ARE THERE ANY INTERNET BUNDLE THAT WILL NOT WORK ON 4G
Yes, all 2G Bundle will not work on 3G or 4G. They will be for 2G area only
WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF USER CHANGES HIS PRICE PLAN AFTER ACTIVATING ANY INTERNET BUNDLE?
Bundle will be deactivated.
WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF USER PURCHASES ANY INTERNET BUNDLE WITH THIS OFFER?
Bundle will be activated. Each bundle will expire as per its own validity. Bundle with lower validity will be consumed first.
HOW CAN SUBSCRIBERS CHECK REMAINING INTERNET VOLUME (MBS)?
Dial *999# to check the remaining internet volume.
IS THIS OFFER MUTUALLY EXCLUSIVE WITH ANY OTHER OFFER?
No, this offer is not mutually exclusive with any other offer.
WHAT HAPPEN IF I HAVE A 4G BUNDLE AND NOT IN 4G COVERAGE AREA?
Telenor’ 4G bundle is valid on 2G+3G+4G, therefore even if you are not in 4G Coverage area the bundle will automatically on 3G/2G a well.
Source: Telenor
