Get Ready for Asia Cup with Zong 4G’s Trivia Contest and Get the Chance to win up to 2GB of Data!

As Cricket Season kicks off this year with the much-awaited Asia Cup, Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading digital provider, is gearing up to give its subscribers the chance to win up to 2 GB of free data! This exciting trivia contest is sure to satisfy your cricket fever through fun polls, elevating your cricket experience.

During each of Pakistan’s matches in the Asia Cup, you can guess the answers to fun questions like who scored the most runs or took the most wickets and stand a chance to win a generous 2 GB of free data, valid for 24 hours! To make it even more challenging, this opportunity is only for the first 5 individuals who answer correctly. It’s a thrilling race against time, adding to the excitement of the match!

The official spokesperson for Zong 4G said,

Zong 4G is excited to show its love for cricket through this incredibly enjoyable and engaging trivia. We are ready to celebrate every victory by giving 2GB of data to all winners.

Don’t miss the chance to be a part of the most exhilarating competition on social media. Simply follow Zong 4G on Facebook and keep an eye out for the trivia questions to pop up during Pakistan’s matches in the Asia Cup starting from their anticipated face-off against India on Saturday, 2nd September.

