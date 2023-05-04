Get Your Favorite Infinix Phones In Installments With Bank Alfalah Credit Cards

Infinix Mobile is all set to offer its product line in installments and discount offers to its customers in Pakistan. The company has partnered with Bank Alfalah again for this development to kick off. According to recent reports, now you can get your favorite Infinix Phones in installments using Bank Alfalah credit cards. If you are planning to get the latest Infinix smartphones, now is the best time.
Infinix Phones In Installments Will Start From Only Rs 1958/Month
The good piece of news for Infinix lovers is that you can get the latest handsets through SBS Installment plans starting from only Rs. 1,958 per month with Bank Alfalah Credit Cards. You can enjoy easy payments with an extended payment period of up to 36 months and a 0% markup for up to 12 months. Isn’t it amazing? The list of phones that can be bought in installments includes Infinix Smart 6, Infinix Note 12, Infinix Hot 12 & Infinix Hot 12 Play.
Let’s have a look:
Customers will also be able to enjoy other Infinix purchases in installments with a 0 % markup rate. It is a good option for all those people who cannot pay the full price of a phone at once. So, in this way, they can buy their favorite Infinix handsets according to their suitable monthly plan. For more details, please visit http://www.bankalfalah.com or call us at 021-111-225-111.