MediaTek is busy in the rebranding of its recent chipset releases and the Dimensity 7050 is the latest addition. MediaTek has just announced the Dimensity 7050 chipset which is identical to the Dimensity 1080 that launched back in November.
Dimensity 7050 is built on TSMC’s N6 chip production process and boasts 2x Arm Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.6GHz and 6x Arm Cortex-A55 power-efficiency cores humming at 2.0GHz. The GPU side is covered by the Arm Mali-G68 MC4.
MediaTek Announces Dimensity 7050 Chipset Identical to the Dimensity 1080
The new chipset supports up to 200MP camera sensors and 4K video recording at 30FPS. It can handle up to 2520 x 1080px resolution displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports up to LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and dual SIM 5G connectivity are also on board.
The company claims that the new chipset will offer you a smooth gaming experience with exceptional power efficiency. Dimensity 7050 will debut on the Lava Agni 2 5G smartphone in India soon.
Here is a quick comparison of both chipsets.
|Dimensity 1080
|Dimensity 7050
|Process
|TSMC 6nm
|TSMC 6nm
|CPU, big cores
|2 x Cortex-A78 @ 2.6GHz
|2 x Cortex-A78 @ 2.6GHz
|CPU, small cores
|6 x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz
|6 x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G68 MC4
|RAM
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Storage
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Display
|1080p+, 120Hz
|1080p+, 120Hz
|5G
|Dual SIM
|Dual SIM
|Local wireless
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
