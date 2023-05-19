Get Your Favorite Smartphones In SBS Intallments With Bank Alfalah Credit Cards

Some smartphone makers have partnered with Bank Alfalah to offer their product lines in installments and discount offers to their customers in Pakistan. According to recent reports, now you can get your favorite Smartphones in SBS installments using Bank Alfalah credit cards. If you are planning to get the latest Infinix, Samsung, Vivo, Mi, Xiaomi & Tecno smartphones, now is the best time.

These Are Simple Steps To Get Smartphones In SBS Installments

The Redmi Phones that you can purchase in installments include Redmi A1+, Redmi 10A & Redmi 10C.

The Tecno Phone that you can purchase in installments includes Tecno Pova Neo.

The Infinix Phones that you can purchase in installments include Infinix Smart 6, Infinix Note 12, Infinix Hot 12 & Infinix Hot 12 Play.

The Samsung Phones that you can purchase in installments include Samsung A53, Samsung A13 & Samsung A04.

Follow these mentioned simple steps to avail Alfalah step-by-step SBS installment:

For Booking please call Bank Alfalah helpline 021-111-225-111

Opt for 3,6 & 9 Months Installment plan and enjoy 0% markup or choose from a range of flexible tenure for up to 36 months

Receive your selected product at your doorstep free of charge

The point worth mentioning here is that all the customers will be able to enjoy other smartphone purchases in installments with a 0 % markup rate. However, a 2.5% processing fee of the product’s price together with FED will be charged. It is a good option for all those people who cannot pay the full price of a phone at once. So, in this way, they can buy their favorite handsets according to their suitable monthly plan. Go get your favorite ones now!! For more details you can head to the Bank Alfalah official website.

Also Read: Youtube Introduces 30 Seconds Non-Skippable Ads For Connected TVs (phoneworld.com.pk)