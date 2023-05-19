Youtube Introduces 30 Seconds Non-Skippable Ads For Connected TVs

Do You enjoy watching Youtube Ads? YouTube recently announced at Brandcast 2023, that all its TV users will be able to see unskippable ads of 30 seconds on connected TVs. Let me tell you that viewers used to see two ads of 15 seconds each before this. In addition to this, the company also unveiled a new option to pause a video if they want to get more details about it.

Longer Unskippable Youtube Ads Offer Richer Storytelling

YouTube has also unveiled the reason behind these long 30-second unskippable ads. The company claims that longer form creative offers richer storytelling. Google-owned YouTube stated:

“We’re bringing 30-second non-skips to YouTube Select on CTV. We know very well that running longer-form creative on the big screen aligns with your objectives, and allows for richer storytelling. YouTube Select is now having 70 percent of impressions on the TV screen, so we’re making it quite simple for you to use existing assets in front of the most-streamed content. This format also effortlessly fits into what viewers already expect and experience on the big screen,”

Now if you don’t like ads to interrupt you while watching then the only way to avoid these unskippable ads on YouTube is to buy its premium subscription. Let me tell you that YouTube Premium will cost you Rs 139 per month in India. However, if you opt for auto-renewal, it will cost you Rs 129 per month. Moreover, YouTube also announced that all its viewers can soon pause the videos to get more details regarding them.

YouTube said:

“We’re bringing new Pause experiences to CTV, so you can get awareness or action by owning that unique interactive moment when people pause a video. This is seamless for viewers and allows them to discover more about your brand.”

The point worth mentioning here is that these features are just available in the US right now. However, they are expected to roll out for users in India soon. Reports claim that many advertisers are using Google AI to make interesting ads. For instance, Sony Electronics used Google AI to bring relevant voice over their product ads and noticed a 25% lift in ad recall.

