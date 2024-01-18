Good News For PC Gamers! Dozens Of Ubisoft Titles Are Now Free To Play

There is an exciting piece of news for all PC Gamers. Ubisoft is throwing around plenty of freebies. What? Yes, you heard right! Sometimes it seems that PC gamers have fully forgotten free games, particularly those from AAA franchises. However, they shouldn’t. Recent reports claim that dozens of Ubisoft titles are now free to play. It has a large collection of free games including many Assassin’s Creed offerings: Mirage and Valhalla, two games packed full of content. All the Assassin fans know very well that Valhalla is the weakest AC game so far. On the other hand, it boasts a fantastic RPG. So, if you are the one who has not played the game yet, you should give it a try.

If you want to unlock Ubisoft freebies, you need to sign up for Ubisoft’s subscription service. Now, you must be wondering why you have to pay some money to unlock all these games if they are free. The titles are free in the sense that you will not have to individually pay the full retail price for them.

It is pertinent to mention that PC players don’t have to pay two sets of fees to get free games. Gamers can now simply pay for the all-in-one Plus Premium instead of paying for Plus Multi-Access and PC Access. For all those unaware, Ubisoft Plus has been available for some time now. However, its latest update has revamped its services to include Ubisoft Plus Premium & Plus Classics. Ubisoft Plus Classics includes older but still famous titles. If you want to still play the occasional titles then you will have the Premium option only. For instance, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a game described as “superb” can be played using the Premium subscription only. Ubisoft assures: