Google AI Powered Note Taking App ‘NotebookLM’ is Now available to users with new Features

In May 2023, Google introduced its AI-powered note-taking app, NotebookLM, which is capable of doing things like summarizing documents, suggesting key points, and more. The app is now widely available for users in the United States.

The app is also receiving a number of new features and is “starting” to use Google’s latest Gemini Pro AI model “to help with document understanding and reasoning,” according to the company. One of the new features includes a way to convert your notes into other types of documents. As you select the notes you wish to include, NotebookLM will automatically suggest formats, such as an outline or study guide. It’s not just about the suggestions, as you can also guide NotebookLM to convert your notes into a format of your choice, such as an email, script outline, newsletter, and more.

In addition, NotebookLM will now start to provide suggested actions based on your activities in the app. As an example, Google says if you’re writing a note, NotebookLM may automatically “offer tools to polish or refine your prose or suggest related ideas from your sources based on what you’ve just written.”

A few other notable features coming to the app include a method to save handy responses from NotebookLM as notes, sharing your notes with friends or associates, and focusing NotebookLM’s AI on selected sources while chatting with it.

Moreover, Google is expanding some of NotebookLM’s restrictions as well, and you can now incorporate up to 20 sources in your notebook, each with up to 200,000 words.