Google Employees Aren’t Happy With ‘Botched’ Launch Of ChatGPT Rival Bard

There had been hype regarding AI Bots nowadays. Whether it is ChatGPT or its rivals, everyone is kind of obsessed with these bots now. We had already told you that Google is wrapping up to launch the ChatGPT Rival, Google Bard very soon. However, Googlers are not happy about it. The employees have been talking all about the company’s announcement of Google Bard and they didn’t seem happy with how things went. They are actually calling the launch of the AI chatbot “rushed” and “botched” in posts across Google’s internal message boards, with many Google Employees targeting CEO Sundar Pichai.

The search giant announced Google Bard earlier this week in a bid to get ahead of Microsoft. The tech giant, Mircosoft actually took the wraps off of its ChatGPT-powered Bing a day later. Due to this, Google couldn’t keep calm and announced the Google Bard Launch in a rush. However, when Google tweeted out a demo of Bard, several users pinpointed that it contained a factual error. The cherry on the top was that one of the presenters at Google’s search event forgot to bring the phone they were going to use to show off one of Google Bard’s features. Even though, some employees reported that they weren’t even aware that it was going to take place. One user wrote:

“Dear Sundar, the Bard launch and the layoffs were rushed, botched, and myopic,” Advertisement It clearly refers to last month’s job cuts that eliminated 12,000 workers. Other Google employees reportedly posted memes comparing the past year at Google to a dumpster fire. Another employee said: “pushing Bard to market in a panic validated the market’s fear about us.” The point worth mentioning here is that Google’s stock took quite a big blow after news about Bard’s error started swirling around. The company lost nearly $100 billion of its market value in just one day. Pichar and AI head Jeff Dean expressed their concern about this issue telling that there’s a “reputational risk” with releasing an AI tool too soon. Advertisement