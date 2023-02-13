Microsoft Plans To Introduce Upgraded Office Apps With AI Features

In addition to that, the company also introduced a new Edge with a built-in “AI copilot” The point notable here is that it is also powered by Prometheus. A button on the top-right corner of the Bing interface gives users quick access to its new chat features. The best part is that it is just like having ChatGPT right in your browser. The tech giant now wants its AI technology to be able to generate graphs and graphics for use in PowerPoint or Excel. According to some reports, Microsoft also wants its AI model to be able to generate text using simple prompts within its Office apps.

This is not surprising at all that Microsoft seems to be in a rush to launch new AI-powered features for its products. The company seems to move fast to get as many people as possible in order to start using its products before Google can launch its ChatGPT rival.

Everyone is kind of scared of these AI Bots nowadays. Isn’t it? Reports claim that Microsoft was actually supposed to introduce the new Bing in late February, however, it moved up the launch and scheduled it before Google’s Bard announcement. The company is also expanding its AI-powered feature list, which is quite obvious as it recently signed a “multi-billion dollar” investment in OpenAI last month.