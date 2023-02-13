Advertisement

Microsoft Plans To Introduce Upgraded Office Apps With AI Features

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Feb 13, 2023
Microsoft Office Apps
According to the latest reports, Microsoft is planning to introduce upgraded Office apps with AI features in the coming weeks. The tech giant is wrapping up to show what its highly anticipated AI technology and Open AI’s language can do for Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and other Microsoft 365 apps. The company aims to introduce Upgraded Microsoft Office Apps in the coming March.

Upgraded Microsoft Office Apps With AI Features Will Be Introduced Soon

Let me tell you that the tech giant Microsoft has been introducing new features on a regular basis in order to improve users’ experience. The company recently launched a reimagined Bing that has the capability to generate conversational responses to search queries. It is all because of the Prometheus model which was built with the help of OpenAI.

In addition to that, the company also introduced a new Edge with a built-in “AI copilot” The point notable here is that it is also powered by Prometheus. A button on the top-right corner of the Bing interface gives users quick access to its new chat features. The best part is that it is just like having ChatGPT right in your browser. The tech giant now wants its AI technology to be able to generate graphs and graphics for use in PowerPoint or Excel. According to some reports, Microsoft also wants its AI model to be able to generate text using simple prompts within its Office apps.

This is not surprising at all that Microsoft seems to be in a rush to launch new AI-powered features for its products. The company seems to move fast to get as many people as possible in order to start using its products before Google can launch its ChatGPT rival.

Everyone is kind of scared of these AI Bots nowadays. Isn’t it?  Reports claim that Microsoft was actually supposed to introduce the new Bing in late February, however, it moved up the launch and scheduled it before Google’s Bard announcement. The company is also expanding its AI-powered feature list, which is quite obvious as it recently signed a “multi-billion dollar” investment in OpenAI last month.

