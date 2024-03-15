Google I/O 2024 to Take Place on May 14th: Here’s what to expect

Google has officially announced that its annual developer conference, Google I/O, will take place on Tuesday, May 14th, 2024. This confirmation came after community members completed Google’s “Break the Loop” puzzle.

The keynote address, usually held on the event date, will be delivered by CEO Sundar Pichai at the Shoreline Amphitheater. This keynote typically unveils new hardware and software features for Google products. Following the keynote, the event will transition to developer-focused talks and technical sessions available online.

Similar to previous years, Google I/O 2024 will be live-streamed for free, allowing virtual participation for everyone. There will also be a limited-size live audience at the venue.

Registration for the event is now open and free. Registered attendees will receive email updates on the schedule and content. They can also create a developer profile to personalize their experience and save content relevant to their interests.

Hardware enthusiasts can look forward to product announcements, continuing Google’s tradition of unveiling new devices at I/O. Past announcements have included Pixel phones, Chromebooks, and Nest products. Rumours suggest the debut of the Pixel 8a, with potential teasers for products like the Pixel Fold 2 and Pixel 9 series.

In addition to hardware, expect a focus on AI, with Google’s advanced language model, Gemini, likely to be a highlight. Updates on Android 15 are also expected, with a possible deep dive into Google’s vision for Android XR.

As May 14th approaches, more details about the event will be revealed.

