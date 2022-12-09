Google Launches Battery & Memory Saver Mode for Chrome

While Chrome is one of the best browsers and user friendly, it has one issue it is a power and memory-hungry machine. However, after much anticipation from Google, Chrome is going to fix this issue soon by bringing two new optimization features. For this Google has built a Battery & Memory Saver Mode for Chrome on desktop.

While giving the good news, the company also announced that this performance setting will start rolling out today, which means it should be available to everyone from today. It means this battery-saving setting will launch for everyone on Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS over the next several weeks.

Google told that with the memory saver mode, the chrome browser will use 30% less memory than before. This functionality is launched with the goal of running tabs smoothly which previously users to get stuck. It means now when you have a bunch of tabs open, it’s memory-saver mode will start working which will and will free up memory from the tab that is not being used. The inactive tabs are reloaded when users start using them again.

Battery & Memory Saver Mode for Chrome- A big relief for users

While this is the memory saver feature, the battery saver feature will start working on your device when its battery level dips to 20%. When the device battery reached 20%, the settings will start limiting things like background activity and visual effects for a website with animations and videos.

When you reach 20%, the setting will start limiting things like background activity and visual effects for websites with animations and videos. If people don’t want to enjoy the new settings, users can turn off their settings. Moreover, the memory saver feature allows users to mark the websites they want to exempt from the feature.

So, if you are the lucky one to have received these settings, you can find them by clicking on the three dots in the Chrome menu.

