Google Map is working on a new widget for Android users

Google has been bringing many new innovations to Maps since last year. For Android users, it has rolled out fancy redesigns for the old classic designs. The analog clock has been changed and many other features have been introduced in Google Maps that amuse the users a lot. Other than this, the detailed information about nearby restaurants with ratings facilitates the tourists was also introduced. Moreover, now Google Maps even assist in updating the current battery status. It is still continuing to deliver the best interaction experience to the users by bringing in a new widget for Android users.

Though all the tools and features that Google Maps introduce are unique and worth experiencing, this new widget is also eye-catching and quite helpful. It is a map that keeps on updating the road traffic situation at a particular time. The blocked roads show red as before which explains that there is extreme congestion and one should take another route. It is very important that a person sees the local road traffic before leaving home these days. As the population is increasing, the road traffic situation is also getting worsen. The ability to see the traffic update live automatically when you are heading some where is something out of the box.

Google Maps New Widget will save from traffic on Run Time

If you single-tap a button, the area can zoom in and out to see the exact place of congestion and blockage. This live map can be seen on the big home screen so one can have a view and then can plan which road to opt for and from where to reach the destination.

This new tool is a big addition to Android in this era of constant development and innovations. No one had ever thought that they will be able to analyze the roads on run time when they have to travel before leaving home or their workplaces. This new tool will greatly benefit mankind and they will save a lot of time and money. The tool will be introduced to phones at the moment. One has to keep an eye on the widget picker. Maybe you are the lucky one to get the tool updated on your server.

