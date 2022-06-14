Google Maps launches tolls to analyze cost of the road trip

Google is the market giant famous for its efforts to connect people all around the world. Making the connection between people and information better is the main motto of the company. Notifications about road traffic, speed traps, road blockage is highly required these days. Google Maps recommend the friendliest route out of all that saves time. The population is increasing day by day and to reach your destination in time is the biggest need of today. The element which was missing before is tolls. The actual cost of the tolls was not clear yet but Google Maps is finally going to apply tolls to analyze cost of road trips.

The company was working on the toll feature for a long but there was no announcement since now as it was working on detailed toll data and will launch it after it gets fully satisfied with the working of the toll. In April the company finally announced the short arrival of the tolls feature.

Google has now disclosed the feature will appear in-app soon and gradually people will see the feature in their devices. The access started last week and the dispersal of all devices will get completed over the weekend. Few people reported last week that their device has deceived the feature. The broader availability seems will take a few days. The toll feature shows the toll of the total trip and not the individual road’s toll trip. The rates are estimated based on the toll pass rates. The actual toll may vary a bit.

If a person puts a destination and gets the route. Below the time mentioned which is the fastest route, there will be parking availability information and also the tolls feature visible which will show how much toll the person will pay on way. For this, the user has to activate the option of “see toll pass prices”.

The access to the Google Map feature is yet limited to just Android and iOS users but the web has been restricted from the toll access. Many South Asian countries have got access to the feature and many are still waiting to get hold of this awesome feature.

Also Read: Google Maps now diplays Air Quality Index for Android and iOS