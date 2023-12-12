Google Messages is getting a message editing  Feature 

Google, known for its dedication to improving user experiences, is continuously experimenting with new features. Not every invention, however, makes it into the final stage of a product or service. Google often conceals its developmental features behind flags, giving consumers a glimpse into the company’s ongoing work. TheSpAndroid has discovered surprising modifications within the most recent Google Messages APK.

Four indicators found in the APK clearly imply that Google is currently developing a functionality that would allow users to edit sent text in Google messages. The flags indicate that any changes made to a message will be reflected on both the sender’s and the recipient’s end. Despite the encouraging indicators, this feature currently remains inactive, leaving all users uncertain regarding its future development and eventual release. Google has not publicly verified the availability of this editing function yet.

A Sneak Peek into Google’s Messaging Evolution

In the field of messaging services, Google has been improving Messages on a regular basis to compete with other platforms. Various innovations, such as Photomoji, which uses AI to make stickers from photographs, have been introduced in recent months. With on-screen animations triggered by phrases like “It’s snowing,” visual effects have also improved. This strategic shift demonstrates Google’s plans to remain competitive in a fast-changing market.

While Apple’s iMessage served as inspiration, Google also looked to other messaging services for fresh ideas. Flags represent a Telegram-like feature that lets users initiate a reaction animation by long-pressing on a message. Similar features have been noticed on competitor services like WhatsApp, highlighting Google’s efforts to catch up and remain relevant in the messaging arena.

The growing adoption of Rich Communication Service (RCS) is predicted to alter messaging app competition. With Apple planning to add RCS support to iOS in 2024, compatibility difficulties ranging from character restrictions to media quality are expected to fade. Streamlining UI elements across multiple operating systems might help businesses have more efficient development processes.

On November 19, code exposing Google’s development on message editing functionality was discovered in a Messages test release. Despite being hidden behind flags and inaccessible for the time being, this insight into ongoing development reveals that Google is actively working to make Messages a more appealing and versatile chat tool.

