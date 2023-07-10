How To Edit WhatsApp Messages Once They Are Sent?

WhatsApp Messages

Typos and grammar mistakes are quite common while texting. WhatsApp being the world’s biggest chat app, recently announced a feature to edit text messages to take care of such typos. So, in this article, I am going to jot down all the methods you can follow to edit WhatsApp messages. Let’s get started.

Basic Requirements

  • You must have the latest WhatsApp app on your iPhone, Android, Windows desktop, or Mac. WhatsApp desktop app is available on the Microsoft Store and Mac App Store. This is not it. The recipient also needs to have the latest WhatsApp version on phone.
  • The edit options will remain within 15 minutes of sending the message and will then disappear.
  • You can only edit the sent WhatsApp message from the device it was sent. It means that you will not be able to send a message from your Android phone and edit it using the desktop app within the time limit. You need to own the original device to edit the text.

Editing WhatsApp messages on Android:

  1. Open WhatsApp on your Android phone and open a conversation.
  2. Tap on a message for a few seconds you want to edit.
  3. Open the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner.
  4. Select Edit.
  5. Fix your typos or enter a new message and tap the checkmark beside it.
  6. Here you go. The recipient will only see the new message with the Edited banner under it.

WhatsApp Messages WhatsApp Messages WhatsApp Messages

Editing Messages on WhatsApp iPhone:

  1. Go to a chat thread in WhatsApp for iPhone.
  2. Tap on a message for a few seconds and tap Edit from the floating menu.
  3. Type a new message and tap the checkmark.

WhatsApp Messages

How to edit WhatsApp text on Windows:

  1. Open WhatsApp and open a recent conversation.
  2. Right-click on a WhatsApp message you want to edit.
  3. Select Edit.
  4. Type a new message and check the original one at the top.
  5. Click the checkmark to confirm the new text.

How to edit WhatsApp Texts on Mac:

  1. Open a chat in WhatsApp for Mac.
  2. Right-click on a message and select “Edit” to open a pop-up window to edit the message.
  3. Edit or write a new message and click the checkmark.

WhatsApp Messages

Follow the same steps if you are using WhatsApp on Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Safari for editing.

