How To Edit WhatsApp Messages Once They Are Sent?

Basic Requirements You must have the latest WhatsApp app on your iPhone, Android, Windows desktop, or Mac. WhatsApp desktop app is available on the Microsoft Store and Mac App Store. This is not it. The recipient also needs to have the latest WhatsApp version on phone.

The edit options will remain within 15 minutes of sending the message and will then disappear.

You can only edit the sent WhatsApp message from the device it was sent. It means that you will not be able to send a message from your Android phone and edit it using the desktop app within the time limit. You need to own the original device to edit the text.