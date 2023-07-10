How To Edit WhatsApp Messages Once They Are Sent?
Typos and grammar mistakes are quite common while texting. WhatsApp being the world’s biggest chat app, recently announced a feature to edit text messages to take care of such typos. So, in this article, I am going to jot down all the methods you can follow to edit WhatsApp messages. Let’s get started.
|
Basic Requirements
Editing WhatsApp messages on Android:
- Open WhatsApp on your Android phone and open a conversation.
- Tap on a message for a few seconds you want to edit.
- Open the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner.
- Select Edit.
- Fix your typos or enter a new message and tap the checkmark beside it.
- Here you go. The recipient will only see the new message with the Edited banner under it.
Editing Messages on WhatsApp iPhone:
- Go to a chat thread in WhatsApp for iPhone.
- Tap on a message for a few seconds and tap Edit from the floating menu.
- Type a new message and tap the checkmark.
How to edit WhatsApp text on Windows:
- Open WhatsApp and open a recent conversation.
- Right-click on a WhatsApp message you want to edit.
- Select Edit.
- Type a new message and check the original one at the top.
- Click the checkmark to confirm the new text.
How to edit WhatsApp Texts on Mac:
- Open a chat in WhatsApp for Mac.
- Right-click on a message and select “Edit” to open a pop-up window to edit the message.
- Edit or write a new message and click the checkmark.
Follow the same steps if you are using WhatsApp on Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Safari for editing.