Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Unveiled with Tensor G2 and Camera improvements

Right on time, Google unveiled Pixel 7 duo. Like last year there are two models – a smaller vanilla Google Pixel 7 and a larger Pixel 7 Pro and they serve the same roles as last year. The smaller one is cheaper ($600). However. the Pro has a better display and camera, but you pay extra for it ($900). Let’s have a closer look at the phones.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro is a true flagship that comes with a sharp, high refresh rate display and a big camera sensor. The differences from last year’s Pro are not that many. It all rides on the new Tensor G2 chipset and the revamped telephoto camera. Let’s look at the chipset first.

Like last year, the phone comes with 12GB of RAM and you can choose between 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage. There is no MicroSD slot.

If we talk about its cameras, the main module utilizes a 50MP 1/1.31” sensor (1.2µm) with the option for 4-in-1 binning. There is the 12MP ultra-wide camera (1.25µm) with 125.8° FoV. One upgrade this year is that the ultra-wide lens has autofocus, allowing it to take macro shots.

The main camera has Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) as well as electronic stabilization, it can record 4K videos at 30fps and 60fps. Next up is the 48MP telephoto camera.

Additionally, the phone has a 6.71” AMOLED display with a 10-120Hz variable refresh rate. The sides of the display are not as curved as last year. There is an in-display fingerprint reader as well. Moreover, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery. It supports fast charging, wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Google Pixel 7

The Pixel 7 is a good deal cheaper than the Pro model. Like with the Pro, a lot is riding on the Tensor G2 chipset.

Google kept the RAM at 8GB and you get a choice between 128GB and 256GB storage. Like the previous models, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are guaranteed to receive 3 major OS updates and 5 years of security patches.

The 7 is slightly smaller than the 6. It has a 6.3” display. The physical dimensions of the phone are 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm and 197g, compared to 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm and 207g for its predecessor. The display is still a flat AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. This new panel still has only a 90Hz refresh rate, though. Moreover, the phone has a 4,355mAh battery.

Like the Pro, the Pixel 7 uses a 50MP main camera (1/1.31”, 1.2µm before binning). It is joined by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and that’s it. For zooming in, the phone relies on the relatively high-resolution main sensor and Google’s Super Res Zoom image processing. Both smartphones have a 10.8MP selfie camera.

Pricing and Availability:

The Google Pixel 7 starts at $600/€650/£600 for a 128GB unit. The Pixel 7 Pro will set you back $900/€900/£850 for 128GB storage. Pre-orders start today, open sales will kick off a week from now on the 13th.

