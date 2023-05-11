Google Pixel Fold Goes Official Along With Pixel Tablet & Google Pixel 7a

Google has become the latest tech company to launch a foldable smartphone. Like other foldable phones, the Pixel Fold sports a vertical hinge that can be opened to show a tablet-like display. Google claims that the Fold is the thinnest foldable phone on the market. Pixel Fold Price is set to be $1799. George Hwang, a product manager at Google, on a call ahead of the announcement, stated:

“It took some clever engineering work redesigning components like our speakers, our battery, and haptics,” The Pixel phone packs into a less than 6 mm body – about two-thirds of the thickness of its other Pixel phones. It is one of the first foldable phones that opens up into a 7.6-inch screen when unfolded. It moves on Google’s custom-built 180-degree hinge which is moved out completely from under the display to improve its dust resistance and decrease the device’s overall thickness.

The Google Fold features long exposure, unblur, magic eraser, dual-screen live translate, and many other such features to improve users’ experience. The company has optimized its top apps to take benefit of the larger screen. However, there’s still work to be done as optimizing for a new foldable form factor takes time. The Google Foldable phone will be available in the US, UK, Germany, and Japan. The company stated that the device will start shipping next month.

Alongside Google Fold, Pixel 7a was also launched. It looks similar to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, with the same pixel camera bar along the back. Moreover, it comes with the typical improvements you’d expect to find with any smartphone upgrade – a better display, an advanced camera, and a longer-lasting battery. However, the 7a now comes with a Tensor G2 processor and a TItan M2 security chip, which carries advanced processing and new artificial intelligence features.

