Samsung Galaxy Watch Gets FDA Clearance For Afib-Warning Feature

Today, I have a good piece of information for all Samsung lovers. The Korean tech giant has got FDA clearance for the long-awaited Afib-warning feature. Almost a year back, Fitbit secured the FDA’s signoff for an algorithm built into its eponymous smartwatches which was tipped to have the capability to spot potential signs of atrial fibrillation. Almost half a decade after the Apple Watch also did the same. Now guess what? Samsung Galaxy Watch has also achieved the milestone and has finally got the FDA clearance.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Joins the Race With Apple Watch & Fitbit

The reports claim that the version of the irregular heart rhythm notification feature will be using the Galaxy Watch’s built-in BioActive Sensor in order to passively keep an eye on a wearer’s heart rate. Moreover, if it will detect constant irregularities, it will send an alert suggesting an electrocardiogram (ECG).

The on-demand Galaxy Watch’s ECG feature was cleared by the FDA in 2020. It is the same year when the tech giant announced the addition of another heart health feature to the Samsung wearable. It was actually the on-the-go blood pressure monitoring feature that has been already introduced in the smartwatch space.

According to the company, the irregular heart rhythm notification feature will be added to the new models of its Galaxy Watch that are tipped to unveil later this year. The feature is expected to be a part of the upcoming update to the wearable’s operating system, known as One UI 5 Watch. However, let me tell you that it won’t be the only health-related new change in the software. Samsung announced earlier this month that it’ll also launch:

a new sleep insights platform

a heart-rate-monitoring feature specifically for runners

a handful of updates to its fall detection

emergency-related technologies

The point worth mentioning here is that heart rhythm alerts are age-limited. They will be cleared for use by Galaxy Watch wearers who are at least 22 years old. Even though, the tech giant warned that the feature may not catch every instance of irregular heart rhythm that could point to afib.

