Google Pixel Takes Shot At Apple In A Hilarious Way

Due to the immense popularity of iPhones all over the world, all smartphone makers try to compete with the silicon giant. They also try to mock Apple in every possible way. Google is especially quite prominent in this regard. The company is back once again with an advertising campaign. Google Pixel Phone is seen to be mocking the iPhone in a series of “Best Phones Forever” videos exactly the same as that of Microsoft Corp and Apple’s Mac vs PC ad campaigns. However, the search giant Google chose a little friendlier tone with its campaign this time. Let’s dig into it.

Google Pixel Mocks Apple iPhones In A New Campaign

The new Google campaign pits its Pixel phones against the iPhone, tipping out several features that are available on Pixels but missing from iPhones. The company even mocked Apple for its refusal to adopt the Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol and the proceeding blue bubble controversy.

The first video displays Google Assistant and Siri talking about stagnation. Siri is depicted as being concerned about iMessage being the only remaining legacy of the iPhone. Isn’t it hilarious? Let’s have a look at that: