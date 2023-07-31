Google will reportedly launch a Pixel Watch 2 this year with a new chip and updated hardware. Now, a new leak reveals the new watch faces coming to Google Pixel Watch 2. Android Authority first revealed the new watch faces. The new leak revealed the four new watch faces. These are “Accessible,” “Arc,” “Bold Digital,” and “Analog Bold.” The new faces fit in relatively well with Google’s existing lineup and also feature some updated functionality.

Google Pixel Watch 2 Watch Faces Leak Online

Accessible:

The first category of watch faces prioritizes legibility and simplicity. They look plain and minimize distractions. Here are the four watch faces that fall into that category. They are named Just Time, Circular, Linear and Stacked Time.

Arc:

The Arc faces, on the other hand, add a bit of complexity and are highly-customizable. There are six variants overall but each has two sub-variant, which add complications of your choice. You can have either two or four complication slots. Here are some examples.

And the same watch faces but with fewer complications.

Bold Digital:

The Bold Digital group is in line with the recently added screen clocks to Pixel phones running Android 14. This category uses bold, overlapping font and colorful palettes. Just Time and Radial are the only options here.

Analog Bold:

Analog Bold looks like a combo between the Arc and Bold Digital watch faces. It allows you to customize complications as well.

All watch faces will give you the option to change colours. Moreover, there will be an additional dynamic theming feature that comes with Wear OS 4. You can sample colours from your watch face and apply the color scheme to the rest of the watch’s UI.

