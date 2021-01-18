Nowadays, every second person wants to know that which one app is trending up and which one is trending down. For this purpose, most of people visit different website and read different articles to know about the rankings of the different types of apps as well as trending apps. Now, Google Play Store will display all this information for you which will definitely save your time. It will show via a new icon that which app is trending up or down.

The icon shows an arrow moving up or moving down in the lists of the top apps. An arrow pointing up indicates that a particular app is trending higher while an arrow pointing down indicates the opposite.

Google Play Store Will Now Tell You About Trending Apps

“Unfortunately, the icons don’t tell us how many slots an app has moved up or has moved down. Nor do we get to know how much time has elapsed while the app in question started trending in one direction or the other,” according to you Phonearena.

Show Some Love! <3



You can check out that which apps are trending up or trending down by opening the Google Play Store app. There you will have to tap on the top charts available on the top row of tabs. From there you will be able to see different charts which shows the top apps in certain categories.

If you open the Play Store at the moment, at the Top free chart, you will see that the top three apps are Signal Private Messenger, Telegram, and Zoom Cloud Meetings. The number four is MeWe.

Recommended Reading: 6 in 10 Women Have No Access to Internet in Pakistan