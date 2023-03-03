Google Play warns you when apps have some issues before downloading

Advertisement

We all have become witness to bad apps. Bad apps are those apps, that do not perform actions for which they are meant for. Such apps are usually very difficult to use or they just don’t work properly. Thank God we have some tools with which we can analyze the authenticity and working of such apps such as reviews and app rating however most of the times they are also bloated. Other than this, Google also Putting efforts to police play store submissions. Moreover, we heard about a new system for identifying poorly performing apps and warning users before downloading them. However, we are not able to spot these apps much, but now it looks like growing number of apps are starting to display these warning notices. It means Google Play warns you now when the app has issues associated with it.

The basic plan behind this idea was to gather data regarding each app crashing on users and when they hit multi second freezes.

The interesting thing is that Google is gathering this data on specific devices as well. Some of the apps have issues with certain hardware, so this finding will help analyzing it. However, if the same app started crashing on different devices at rate of 8%, it will be caught by Google Play store alarm bells.

This is how Google Play Warns You

Some users are reporting that Google Play is telling them that "recent data from similar devices indicators that this app may stop working on your device." I haven't seen this before, so I think it could be relatively new. Screenshot credits: Felixlix45 on Telegram pic.twitter.com/fdGW96xyCf Advertisement — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 2, 2023

The above screenshot shows the kind of warning user will receive before downloading. While the company doesn’t gives guarantee whether the app will be outright unusable however the ability to catch them is appreciable.

Other than this, developers will also have access to these crash freeze stats so they can improve their applications in real time. This will also keep them highly motivated.

