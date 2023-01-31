New Odd Google Play Games Icon Makes Its Way To Android Users

The new logo as mentioned on the rights side still features green as its thematic color and a Google Play triangle as its primary form. However, it is quite clear that the hue of the triangle goes from pine to some sort of aquamarine color. On the other hand, the characteristic game controller has gone dark and moved from popping up out of the bottom edge of the triangle to being completely contained within the triangle. It moved to stage left. Moreover, the D-pad got short shrift here. The point notable here is that the triangle shape has been updated with large-radius corners as seen on the Google Play Store logo’s 2022 update.

Now, let’s wait and watch for what might happen to Google Play Books and its icon as it is the only other derivative standout service by Google Play in 2023. Also Read: Xiaomi Poco X5 & Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Official Renders Surfaced Online (phoneworld.com.pk) Advertisement