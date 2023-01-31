Advertisement

New Odd Google Play Games Icon Makes Its Way To Android Users

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Jan 31, 2023
Google Play Games
Advertisement

The search giant, Google changed the Play icon back in 2016 when Play Movies & TV, Music, and Newsstand were still vibrantly kicking. The point worth mentioning here is that after a time period of over six years, the Google Play Store is getting a new logo. A New Google Play Games Icon has made its debut on Android. It is quite clear that Google has a whole bunch of logos for various properties. There was a time when we all wanted to just see, listen, read, and games from the Play Store. After that, Play Movies and Play Music were turned into Google TV and YouTube Music, respectively, leaving us with two new auxiliaries: Play Books and Play Games. The good part of the news is that the latter’s getting a new look.

Advertisement

Google Play Games Logo Changed

Let me tell you that, it’s actually a look we’ve only just gotten used to because the new odd logo first appeared with the Google Play Games for PC beta. However, now it’s making its way to Android. Let’s have a look at it:

=

Advertisement

The new logo as mentioned on the rights side still features green as its thematic color and a Google Play triangle as its primary form. However, it is quite clear that the hue of the triangle goes from pine to some sort of aquamarine color. On the other hand, the characteristic game controller has gone dark and moved from popping up out of the bottom edge of the triangle to being completely contained within the triangle. It moved to stage left. Moreover, the D-pad got short shrift here. The point notable here is that the triangle shape has been updated with large-radius corners as seen on the Google Play Store logo’s 2022 update.

Now, let’s wait and watch for what might happen to Google Play Books and its icon as it is the only other derivative standout service by Google Play in 2023.

Also Read: Xiaomi Poco X5 & Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Official Renders Surfaced Online (phoneworld.com.pk)

Advertisement

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
Back to top button
>