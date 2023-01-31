New Odd Google Play Games Icon Makes Its Way To Android Users
The search giant, Google changed the Play icon back in 2016 when Play Movies & TV, Music, and Newsstand were still vibrantly kicking. The point worth mentioning here is that after a time period of over six years, the Google Play Store is getting a new logo. A New Google Play Games Icon has made its debut on Android. It is quite clear that Google has a whole bunch of logos for various properties. There was a time when we all wanted to just see, listen, read, and games from the Play Store. After that, Play Movies and Play Music were turned into Google TV and YouTube Music, respectively, leaving us with two new auxiliaries: Play Books and Play Games. The good part of the news is that the latter’s getting a new look.