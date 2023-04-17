Google Racing to Build AI-Powered Search Engine to Challenge Microsoft & OpenAI

The search engine giant Google is taking steps to build a new AI-powered search engine, amid staunch competition from Microsoft and OpenAI, according to a report. The company aims to provide a more personalized and anticipatory experience for users. While the project is still in its early stages and there is no clear timetable, Google is also developing new AI features for its current search engine under the codename “Magi.”
The source further said that the company is developing a search tool that will try to predict what you want from it in the early stages, in an effort to provide “a far more personalized experience.” One of the things Google is creating is a chatbot that can provide code samples and respond to inquiries about software engineering. A tool that would let users search for music through a chatbot dialogue has also been tested by Google. A credible source reports that the company has tasked more than 160 employees with the redesigning.
In this regard, a spokesperson from Google said,
We’ve been bringing AI to Google Search for years to not only dramatically improve the quality of our results, but also introduce entirely new ways to search, such as Lens and multi-search. We’ve done so in a responsible and helpful way that maintains the high bar we set for delivering quality information. Not every brainstorm deck or product idea leads to a launch, but as we’ve said before, we’re excited about bringing new AI-powered features to Search, and will share more details soon.
New Improvements in AI-powered Search Engine
Other recent improvements “in various stages of development” include a Chrome function known as “Searchalong.” It would enable a chatbot to look up relevant information on the website you’re reading. For instance, if you are using Airbnb to find a place to stay, you can ask the chatbot for recommendations on things to see and do in the vicinity. Another set of experimental services, “GIFI” and “Tivoli Tutor,” would let users use Google Image Search to create pictures and have a conversation with a chatbot to learn a foreign language. It’s important to note that many of these functions already exist on other platforms, such as Duolingo, or have been previously shown by Google. For example, image generation is already available in Slides.
Furthermore, according to rumors, Google will introduce Magi next month before rolling out further new capabilities somewhere in the autumn. The timing indicates that the project will be presented during I/O 2023. It is pertinent to mention here that before making Magi available to 30 million users by the end of the year, the company aims to make them available to one million US users initially.
Samsung allegedly informed Google last month that it was thinking about adopting Bing as the default search on their smartphones, underscoring the significance of Magi for Google. The announcement apparently caused Google to “panic.” The value of the company’s search arrangement with Samsung is around $3 billion yearly. Its lucrative search partnership with Apple, frequently under antitrust investigation, is also due for renewal this year.
