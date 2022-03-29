Google Hangouts is a cross platform messaging app for video calls (virtual meetings) and conversations that is sending message to friends, family and colleagues. Google is slowly and gradually discontinuing the Google Hangout service. In October 2019, the G Suite Hangouts got disconnected. Late on in December 2020, the Hangout Dialer was disconnected and call features were also disabled. In June 2021, the personal and consumer Google Hangouts were disconnected. Now Google has removed the classic app from app stores. The Google Play Store and Apple App Store has no longer the Hangout app and doesn’t even appear when searched. Leading to company’s recent footsteps, it seems it is shutting down the classic Hangout app soon.

Google seems to be shutting down Hangouts gradually

The app was firstly removed from the iPad and iPhone users but later on also removed for the Android users. The people who have downloaded the app in the phones and on web will be able to enjoy it still for few days but the days are outstripped. Soon with them the app will also discontinue to work.

Google got many concerns about the increasing scams on Google Hangouts. People required protection and started switching to known platforms. Even the workplace customers got disturbed and this created great distraction in their work. Google few years back had told about its plans to replace classic Google Hangouts with Google Chats due to users concerns and also to bring new improved versions in the market for the workplace customers. It had plans to do the migration started from the G Suite users (workplace) in 2019 but the multi stage plan is didn’t complete yet and is still under process.

In this migration, Google will spontaneously transfer Hangouts conversations, along with contacts and saved history. When the transition is reached, there will be no loss of any contacts or any personal chats. Soon the Hangouts ends completely, the free version of Google Chat will be available as an incorporated experience in Gmail and as a standalone app.

Side by side Google is also adding new features in the Chat and Spaces in Gmail. It launched an update for the Gmail users to get the new status bar icon. This is helping the users to get the private and workplace messages separately in Chat and Space sections respectively. This roll out is also a loop to the future transition from Hangouts to Google Chats.

