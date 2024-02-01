Google to Soon Launch Paid Subscription for Bard

Following in the footsteps of Open AI, Google has announced plans to put Bard Advanced behind a subscription model. The tech giant announced the plans in a Q4 earnings call. However, the company hasn’t announced any talks about costs or a launch date for the paid version. Currently, Bard in its current version is available to users for free, compared to the $20 per month subscription for Chatgpt 4.

Google said that Bard Advanced is developed to be more “complex” and render “better responses.” Additionally, the Gemini Ultra, the business’s multimodal large language model, will power the Bard Advanced when it launches in “early 2024.” Currently, Bard is operating on Gemini Pro, which is developed to rival GPT-3.5. Google claimed that the Gemini Ultra will compete with, and in a few cases, even surpass, the GPT-4.

Google’s move to announce a subscription-based model for Bard Advanced not only indicates a strategic shift in its AI offerings but also sets the stage for a competitive and dynamic generative AI landscape. Moreover, users can expect a more sophisticated and tailored experience, but with a subscription fee.