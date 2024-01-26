OpenAI GPT-4 Turbo Update: Enhancing Task Completion and Tackling ‘Laziness

In a recent blog post, OpenAI provided insights into the enhancements made to GPT-4 Turbo, emphasizing its improved performance in tasks like code generation and addressing issues related to ‘laziness,’ where the model fails to complete assigned tasks.

OpenAI does not specify the details of the update. However, users of ChatGPT had previously expressed frustration with the chatbot’s reluctance to fulfil prompts, attributing the problem to the absence of updates for GPT-4. However, it is essential to clarify that the update pertains to GPT-4 Turbo, a version derived from the more widely available GPT-4. OpenAI trained GPT-4 Turbo on information as recent as April 2023, and it is currently in a preview stage. Users of GPT-4, trained on data available before September 2021, may still encounter issues related to task completion.

OpenAI highlighted in the blog post that over 70 per cent of users accessing GPT-4 through its API have transitioned to GPT-4 Turbo due to its more up-to-date knowledge base.

Looking ahead, OpenAI announced upcoming updates for GPT-4 Turbo, including the imminent general availability of a vision-enabled version. This enhancement will empower users to engage in more multimodal prompts, such as text-to-image generation.

In addition to the GPT-4 Turbo updates, OpenAI introduced a set of smaller AI models known as embeddings. Defined as a “sequence of numbers representing concepts within content, such as natural language or code,” embeddings play a crucial role in retrieval-augmented generation. This AI type extracts information from a database instead of generating responses independently.

The two new embedding models introduced by OpenAI include text-embedding-3-small and a more potent variant called text-embedding-3-large, both of which are currently available. These models are designed to assist applications in deciphering relationships between different pieces of content they access, further enhancing the capabilities of retrieval-augmented generation.

In summary, OpenAI’s commitment to refining and expanding its AI models is evident through the ongoing development of GPT-4 Turbo and the introduction of embeddings, catering to users’ evolving needs and expanding the realm of possibilities in artificial intelligence.

