Google Is Working On Assistant With Bard For Android Phones
There have been many rumors and leaks that Google has been working quite hard on Google Bard. The basic goal of the search giant is to give tough competition to ChatGPT. Google will integrate Bard deeply with Google Assistant on Android Phones. However, you will still be able to use the classic Google Assistant if you want to. Everyone is quite anxious to test Assistant with Bard. Recently, several screenshots of Assistant with Bard surfaced online. They show us the UX and various in-development features. Let’s dig into it.
Here’s What Google Assistant With Bard Looks Like
It is quite clear from the screenshots, the new setup screen will notify users that the AI chatbot can help with many classic Assistant tasks. The onboarding screen also shows how it can link with Google apps to make Google’s ecosystem work better. There will be a minimized UI when summoning Assistant with Bard. It will be available in both light and dark themes. You will also be able to get a distraction-free experience when you expand into the full UX using the right arrow in the popup.
In addition to that the new AI Chatbot will propose suggestions on what you can use it for. For instance, you can use it for almost any task including typing, speaking, or instructing via a photo. If you summon Assistant with Bard on top of any active app, you will also get an option to “Add this screen.” If you click on it, it will attach a screenshot of the current screen for context. After that, you can ask the AI assistant to execute a task with that information.
- Assistant with Bard will also keep a history of your chats with the AI. You can access your chats anytime in the future. There will be Bard Extensions as well. Together with that, there will be various other settings.
- There will be a toggle between the new and the classic Google Assistant
- The ability to control whether you want to use classic Assistant features
- quick phrases
- screen context
- various Classic Assistant features
Let’s wait and watch when Google rolls it out on Android Phones.
