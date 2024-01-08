Google Is Working On Assistant With Bard For Android Phones

It is quite clear from the screenshots, the new setup screen will notify users that the AI chatbot can help with many classic Assistant tasks. The onboarding screen also shows how it can link with Google apps to make Google’s ecosystem work better. There will be a minimized UI when summoning Assistant with Bard. It will be available in both light and dark themes. You will also be able to get a distraction-free experience when you expand into the full UX using the right arrow in the popup.

In addition to that the new AI Chatbot will propose suggestions on what you can use it for. For instance, you can use it for almost any task including typing, speaking, or instructing via a photo. If you summon Assistant with Bard on top of any active app, you will also get an option to “Add this screen.” If you click on it, it will attach a screenshot of the current screen for context. After that, you can ask the AI assistant to execute a task with that information.