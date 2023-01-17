Advertisement

Google translate now offers offline translation support for 33 new languages. This allows users to download the languages of interest and translate text when the internet connection is unavailable. No doubt, translation is a hard thing to tackle, but Google did a pretty. The support for new languages will be rolling out to the Google Translate app on iOS and Android.

Advertisement

Google Translate Now Offers Offline Translation Support for 33 New Languages

Going forward, users will be able to use offline language translation for the following languages:

Basque Cebuano Chichewa Corsican Frisian Hausa Hawaiian Hmong Igbo Javanese Khmer Kinyarwanda Kurdish Lao Latin Luxembourgish Malagasy Maori Myanmar (Burmese) Oriya / Odia Samoan Scots Gaelic Sesotho Shona Sindhi Sundanese Tatar Turkmen Uyghur Xhosa Yiddish Yoruba Zulu

Google keeps on updating its Translation app to make it more helpful. Google Translate app can translate words or sentences that you type or paste into the app. It can even translate text found in images. Furthermore, the app is also capable of translating the world around you. Moreover, the app offers a conversation mode that can translate a chat between two different people in real time as well.

Advertisement

How to Translate Text in Your Language using Google Translate?

In order to take advantage of offline translation, you’re going to want to

First of all, open the Google Translate app and go to the app’s Settings menu.

From the Settings menu, you’re going to see the Offline translation section

Here you can add and download languages in which you want to translate. If you don’t see the language that you need, that means the app does not yet support the language for offline translations.

Otherwise, select the language and here you go.

The new offline language support is available for both iOS and Android.

See Also: Google Reveals an Upcoming Device will launch with Fuchsia