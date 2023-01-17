Advertisement

Google Translate Now Offers Offline Translation Support for 33 New Languages

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Jan 17, 2023
Google Translate Offline Languages
Advertisement

Google translate now offers offline translation support for 33 new languages. This allows users to download the languages of interest and translate text when the internet connection is unavailable. No doubt, translation is a hard thing to tackle, but Google did a pretty. The support for new languages will be rolling out to the Google Translate app on iOS and Android.

Advertisement

Google Translate Now Offers Offline Translation Support for 33 New Languages

Going forward, users will be able to use offline language translation for the following languages:

  1. Basque
  2. Cebuano
  3. Chichewa
  4. Corsican
  5. Frisian
  6. Hausa
  7. Hawaiian
  8. Hmong
  9. Igbo
  10. Javanese
  11. Khmer
  12. Kinyarwanda
  13. Kurdish
  14. Lao
  15. Latin
  16. Luxembourgish
  17. Malagasy
  18. Maori
  19. Myanmar (Burmese)
  20. Oriya / Odia
  21. Samoan
  22. Scots Gaelic
  23. Sesotho
  24. Shona
  25. Sindhi
  26. Sundanese
  27. Tatar
  28. Turkmen
  29. Uyghur
  30. Xhosa
  31. Yiddish
  32. Yoruba
  33. Zulu

Google keeps on updating its Translation app to make it more helpful. Google Translate app can translate words or sentences that you type or paste into the app. It can even translate text found in images. Furthermore, the app is also capable of translating the world around you. Moreover, the app offers a conversation mode that can translate a chat between two different people in real time as well.

Advertisement

How to Translate Text in Your Language using Google Translate?

In order to take advantage of offline translation, you’re going to want to

  • First of all, open the Google Translate app and go to the app’s Settings menu.
  • From the Settings menu, you’re going to see the Offline translation section
  • Here you can add and download languages in which you want to translate. If you don’t see the language that you need, that means the app does not yet support the language for offline translations.
  • Otherwise, select the language and here you go.

The new offline language support is available for both iOS and Android.

See Also: Google Reveals an Upcoming Device will launch with Fuchsia

Advertisement

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Jan 17, 2023
Advertisement
Photo of Onsa Mustafa

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger who focuses on providing the latest information regarding the innovations happening in the IT world. She likes reading, photography, travelling and exploring nature.
Back to top button
>