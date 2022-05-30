Google’s upcoming Pixel Tablet will come with stylus ‘Tangor’

Google finally confirmed its re-entry into the pixel tablet market after a seven-year absence during its hardware I/O presentation. The business even teased the look of its next slate, while a few critical details, such as whether it would contain a stylus, remained a secret.

Google is working on an Android tablet with the Pixel name that will be released next year. We’re confident that it will run on Android. Other aspects, however, have remained hazy – there had been some chatter of a smart home focus, but whether it would be the primary focus now that the Pixel name had surfaced was questionable at best. So, what’s the point of using a stylus? The firm appears to have found one.

According to reports, USI has validated a Google tablet that just has the name “Tangor” connected to it and no further information. The tablet is thought to be a Pixel tablet, although there is no other evidence to back this up. Unless a competitive device is released first, it will be the first commercial Android product to work with USI certification, according to Google.

Interestingly, the certification makes no mention of the Pixel brand, so there’s no proof that it pertains to Google’s impending Pixel tablet, which was just teased.