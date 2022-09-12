Pakistan is facing a severe crisis because of the recent flooding which has led to multiple deaths and the displacement of millions of people. The rehabilitation efforts are going on and financial aid is being delivered from both local and international channels. Therefore, in order to ensure transparency in the distribution of relief funds to flood survivors, the federal government has decided to build a “Digital Flood Dashboard.” The dashboard will keep the public informed of the relief measures implemented by the relevant agencies.

Following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s instructions, Planning Minister and National Flood Response and Coordination Centre head Ahsan Iqbal will launch the dashboard today. It is pertinent to mention here that the dashboard was created using the most advanced technology.

Govt Launches Digital Flood Dashboard to Ensure Transparency in Relief Efforts

It will provide direct information to the general public regarding the financial aid and relief supplies received and distributed to flood-affected communities nationwide. The prime minister will directly manage the digital dashboard.

The PM had previously annou­nced that the audit of financial aid received for flood victims will be done by the auditor general of Pakistan and a recognized audit company. PM Sharif reviewed measures aimed at restoring life activities in flood-affected areas and ordered the accelerated rehabilitation of roads, bridges, and power supply, as well as other relief measures. Furthermore, he also emphasized on developing a comprehensive strategy to address other problems faced by the provinces.

Prime Minister Sharif praised United Arab Emirates Minister for Culture, Youth, and Community Development Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for donating $10 million to aid flood victims. Similarly, he thanked President Erdogan and the people of Turkey for providing Pakistan with humanitarian aid in the prompt shipment of tents, essential food supplies, and medications via 12 Turkish military planes, 4 trains, and 2 Red Crescent vehicles.

