Hashoo School of Hospitality Management and Bahria University, Islamabad Join Hands to Facilitate Premium Hospitality Education

In an exciting initiative designed to enhance hospitality education in Pakistan, Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) and Bahria University are joining hands and providing a more holistic academic experience for upcoming hospitality leaders. The launch ceremony of this partnership, held recently in Pearl-Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi, was attended by senior executives from Hashoo Group, Pakistan Navy, HSHM, and academia.

Through this partnership, HSHM students will be housed at the Bahria Finishing School with access to state-of-the-art facilities such as modern classrooms, training kitchens, a mock restaurant and training hotel room while learning from leading culinary and hospitality experts from around the globe. Several need and talent-based scholarships are also available, bringing premium hospitality education to a wider population and securing the industry’s footing for future prosperity.

Addressing the collaboration, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education, Hashoo Group, Haseeb A. Gardezi remarked, “We are excited about the future of Pakistan’s hospitality industry, which is looking brighter than ever with meaningful collaborations such as this one with Bahria University. Together, we will lay a stronger foundation for hospitality and tourism in this country and help unleash its youth’s complete potential for success.”

Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq, Rector Bahria University shared this enthusiasm by saying, “With the potential of our tourism and hospitality industry remaining largely untapped, enhancing access to world-class education facilities is the first major step towards growth. We look forward to working closely with Hashoo Group and HSHM to secure Pakistan’s youth in this flourishing industry.”

Bahria University was established by the Pakistan Navy in 2000, and since then it has steadily grown into one of the leading higher education institutions in Pakistan. It plays a major role in grooming future leaders who can make a positive difference to the world around them. Bahria is a comprehensive university having multidisciplinary programs that includes Health Sciences, Engineering Sciences, Computer Sciences, Management Sciences, Social Sciences, Law, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Psychology and Maritime Studies.

Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) is Pakistan’s premier hospitality and tourism education institution dedicated to producing skilled professionals who will shape the future of the industry. HSHM also collaborates with the Confederation of Hospitality (CTH) in the United Kingdom to ensure alignment with international education standards.Hashoo Group is Pakistan’s premium conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio spanning both national and international markets. The Group owns and operates the Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts and PC Legacy & Hotel One brands in Pakistan and has business interests encompassing the information technology, investment, travel & tourism, and real-estate sectors.

