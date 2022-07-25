Here Are The Top 5 Phone Security Threats Of 2022

We all know that in this modern era, our smartphones have become the key to our communication, finances, social lives, and much more. However, the fact is that our handsets are always at risk of being exploited. No doubt, these gadgets are lucrative targets for cybercriminals. So, today in this blog, I’ll be jotting down the top 5 phone security threats of 2022 and ways to prevent them. Let’s get started.

5 Phone Security Threats Of 2022 & Ways To Protect Them

There are many threats to Android and iOS smartphone users that can threaten your security in 2022. Let’s jot down the top 5 of them.

1: Phishing and smishing

Phishing occurs when any cybercriminals attempt to send you fake and fraudulent messages. They try to lure you into sharing personal information, clicking malicious links, and downloading and executing malware on your device. Smishing is actually the phishing attempts sent over SMS texts.

Best Way To Avoid: Do not click on links in emails or text messages unless you can be 100% sure that they’re legit.

2: Physical security

Physically securing our smartphones is one of the most important things we should keep in our minds. For that purpose, one may not use a PIN, pattern, or biometric check such as a fingerprint or retina scan. However, if you are using it then your handset becomes vulnerable to tampering. In such cases, leaving your phone unattended increases the risk of theft.

Best Way To Avoid: Use a very strong password or PIN number to lock down your smartphone. So that, if it ends up in the wrong hands, your data and accounts can’t be accessed.

3: SIM hijacking

SIM swapping or SIM porting are the other names for SIM Hijacking. It is the abuse of a legitimate service offered by telecom firms when customers need to switch their SIM and telephone numbers between operators or handsets. This is actually a targeted attack as it takes data collection.

Best Way To Avoid: You can Protect your data through an array of cybersecurity best practices. In addition to that, ask your telecom provider to add a “Do not port” note to your file.

4: Open Wi-Fi

This is one of the most common threats nowadays. Most of the time, we see open and unsecured Wi-Fi hotspots everywhere, from hotel rooms to coffee shops. These are intended to be customer service, but their open nature also opens them to attack. They are actually created by cybercriminals, disguised as legitimate and free spots, for the sole purpose of performing MiTM.

Best Way To Avoid: Try not to use public Wi-Fi altogether and use mobile networks instead. Consider using a virtual private network (VPN), if you are using it.

5: Ransomware

One of the top 5 security threats for mobiles as well as PCs is ransomware. It attempts to encrypt files and directories, locking you out of your phone, and then demands payment through a blackmail landing page.

Best Way To Avoid: Keep your smartphones up-to-date with the latest version of the firmware. In addition to that, keep your Android or iOS handset’s fundamental security protections on, and don’t download apps from anywhere outside official repositories.

