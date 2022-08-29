Here Is An Exciting News For XBOX 360 Fans

A new rumor regarding Microsoft’s Xbox platform has surfaced that is surely a piece of exciting news for the people who love to play games on Xbox 360. For a long time, the main focus of Microsoft was to ensure that Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles must be backward compatible with titles from the original Xbox and Xbox 360. While doing so, Microsoft stopped its efforts to bring new titles to the service. The good piece of info is that it might not be the case for much longer. Microsoft is tipped to be planning one final batch of backward-compatible games for XBOX 360 Fans.

XBOX 360 Fans! Are You Excited???

According to XboxEra Podcast host Nick Baker, these games will be associated with Activision Blizzard and will arrive following Microsoft’s acquisition of the publisher. However, Baker didn’t state which games may join the Xbox backward compatible library. Moreover, it was said that Microsoft’s ownership of Activision Blizzard will make licensing much easier, which is why new titles will be added in the first place.

It was further revealed that one group of games wouldn’t be part of these new Xbox backward compatible additions. They are most likely associated with Marvel. All gamers know that during the Xbox 360 era, Activision published a handful of games including X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, and many more. The sad part is that it doesn’t seem like any of these games will now be playable on current Xbox hardware due to licensing problems.

Activision’s games from the Xbox 360 era are most likely to join the lineup. If you have played certain Activision games on Xbox 360 before, then those titles could soon become that much easier to revisit for you. Are you guys excited to play more classic Xbox games on Xbox Series X and Xbox One? Do let us know in the comment section.

