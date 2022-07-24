Here’s why you should ditch built-in Android Browser

We can assume that if you have an Android smartphone, it came with built-in Android browser from Google or the maker. For example, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will come with a default Internet Explorer browser, and certain Samsung models come with Google Chrome pre-installed.

The issue with the majority of these built-in Android browser is that they don’t do anything to secure your privacy. Even when they do, they usually collect more of your personal information than you should be comfortable with. After all, these large digital corporations profit enormously from the data they collect from you.

If you find that even with all of the privacy features on all of these default Android browsers, they don’t fit your needs, there are even more private options. On Google Play, you may find more privacy-focused browsers whose primary goal is to keep your privacy protected at all times.

Regardless matter how private these default browsers promise to be, the tech behemoths that create them generate a large portion of their money by selling targeted tailored ads. This means that your personal use data is worth a lot of money. That is why so many of Google’s services rely on your willingness to accept their privacy rules.