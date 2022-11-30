The telecom operator Jazz is the largest cellular network in Pakistan with the highest number of users. As you all know getting your data, call, or SMS history is a tiresome process as you have to call the operator and ask for it. However, you will be amazed to know that it’s not the case anymore. The Jazz World app now allows you to easily download data, call, balance, and SMS history of the past 7 days. We are going to mention a few easy steps in order to assist you in checking the data, call, balance, or SMS history of 7 days.

How to Check jazz Call, SMS, & Data History Via Jazz World app?

Here are the steps:

First of all, download the jazz world app by clicking on this link.

Open the jazz world app and set it up.

Now open the homepage of the jazz world app and click on ‘View history’ as you can see in the given image.

Afterward, you will be asked for the confirmation of an automated OTP. Tap on OK.

After clicking on OK, the four-digit OTP will be automatically retrieved.

At the top of the screen, you will be able to see four swipe options including All, Calls, SMS, and Data. Furthermore, beneath it, you will be able to see a couple of buttons as evident in the image. From the filter button, you can set the time period between 1 to 7 days. By the adjacent button, you can download any history you want.

First, swipe right to access call history set the time filter, and click on the download button.

Similarly, swipe right again to access SMS history, set the time filter, and click on the download button.

Swipe right again to access Data history, set the time filter, and click on the download button.

Final Words:

We hope that these steps have allowed you to easily download your call, SMS, and data history. So, if you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!

