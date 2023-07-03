How To Edit A TikTok Video On Android Phone?

It would not be wrong to say that TikTok skyrocketed in popularity since 2018. The platform actually relies on bite-sized content to keep its audience engaged. However, short-form content can also help in sending a message to your viewers. The point worth mentioning here is that TikTok Video won’t edit itself if you own a budget Android phone. However, there are many options for editing videos both in the official TikTok app and third-party software. Let’s get started.

How to Edit a TikTok Video on an Android Phone?

There are basically two methods to edit your TikTok Video if you are using an Android Phone. You have direct access to a camera, the official TikTok app, and many third-party editing software so here’s how to take benefit from these tools.

Edit TikTok video via Official TikTok App

No doubt, TikTok delivers you with sufficient tools to perform basic edits. However, the fact is that these tools don’t blow you away with depth and variety. Follow the simple steps mentioned down below if you want to access the video editor on TikTok:

Tap the + button at the bottom of the screen.

Select the length of the video and record it.

Once you’re done, the editing options will appear on the right side of the screen including text, captions, stickers & filters. Simply tap Next at the bottom of the screen to publish your video.

Edit TikTok Video via a Third-party App

It would not be wrong to say that Android is house to excellent video editing software. Most of them need a reasonable monthly fee to access advanced features. For instance, Splice and CapCut, are particularly applicable to TikTok users because of their useful integrations. The point worth mentioning g here is that CapCut is owned by ByteDance so it is as close as it gets to an official TikTok video editing app.

CapCut lets you edit videos saved on your phone. Here’s how?

Tap the New Project button.

Choose a video saved on your phone.

It will display the video editor where you can edit the video frame by frame, add different effects, including those generated by AI, and play around with the video’s audio settings as well.

