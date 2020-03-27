How to Pay Your PTCL Bill Without Leaving Your Home?

In a matter of few days, the entire world has been forced into a disruptive and altered life-style due to the emerging Coronavirus pandemic. Countries are enforcing lockdown, not only within cities, but also closing their borders to curb this virus from entering from other countries. To promote social distancing, people are literally confined to their homes, glued to their TV screens or devices for getting timely updates on the crisis.

Amidst all this chaos, the circle of life must go on. Basic services such as electricity, landline, internet, etc. are still required by people to stay connected to the outside world. To minimize public interaction, Government of Pakistan has implemented a lockdown in major parts of the country. Companies, industries, banks, etc. have also come up with their own measures and safety guidelines to curtail the spread of virus.

Under these circumstances, every company is striving hard to provide convenience to its customers, ensuring their safety is a top priority. They need to take complete ownership of their customers. In light of this, we are witnessing that one of the largest organizations in Pakistan, PTCL, is taking responsibility and working towards keeping the nation connected through these testing times. It seems the entire PTCL family is united and stands together for the nation to ensure that the connectivity wheel keeps running.

To maintain business continuity and provide support with innovative measures for the well-being of its customers, PTCL is providing various digital bill payment options that you can do without leaving your home.

How to Pay PTCL Bill Without Leaving Your Home?

PTCL customers can utilize any one of the below options according to their convenience for paying their bills.

Customers can also pay their bills through Public Cash Payment Machines (PCPM) and through their own bank using the online browser, online banking apps and ATMs.

The complete payment guidelines for digital bill payment options can be viewed through this LinkedIn post, were a consumer has shared it for public consumption and information.

It seems that the national company is on the right track when it comes to customer support. There are no compromises made by the management or staff as far as customer service is concerned due to the undying efforts of its employees. Working round the clock, PTCL whether working from home or with its frontline staff ensures seamless connectivity across the nation. This effort ensures that people stay in touch with each other in these trying times whether it is for business or work from home or to manage their families.

As the pandemic continues and new developments unfold, we have no idea how long this lockdown will stay in place. All we can do is stay united during this crisis and be more patient, tolerant and giving to others who are depending on us. Let us harness the power of our inner peace in order to stay safe and pass through this difficult phase.