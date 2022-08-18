Huawei Cloud Signs Strategic MoU with ORA Global Development Advisors

Huawei Cloud Pakistan signed an MOU with ORA Global Development Advisors Pvt. Ltd. at the formers Islamabad Headquarters. Present at the occasion was CEO ORA Global, Ms. Fiza Farhan, Managing Director Huawei, Mr. Gao Weijie, CEO Huawei Cloud, Mr. Shahzad Rasheed, along with other representatives from both sides. Both companies were eager to pen looking this strategic partnership as a means of growing and further developing the ICT industry in the country.

Ms. Fiza Farhan shared her thoughts, “This partnership promises to establish a long-term strategic cooperation for digital transformation in public cloud services with Huawei to jointly promote transformation to Cloud and digital solutions for the private sector especially the local enterprise. We hope to create innovative digital offerings ensuring efficiency, affordability & reliability for mutually beneficial partnerships.”

In today’s age of digital transformation, companies need to collaborate in order to survive and grow — “as part of the main.” Huawei continues to adhere to such an ecosystem strategy — one built on open cooperation and the full sharing of capabilities and benefits. Partners and Huawei share common interests throughout the enterprise project lifecycle, ranging from consulting, planning, design, sales, delivery, operations, and maintenance. Working together to build a diversified and thriving ICT ecosystem.

Mr. Shahzad Rasheed stated at the occasion, “We need to increase the ecosystem of the Cloud & Digital Landscape in Pakistan. We have high hopes for this partnership and we expect it will help the SME market to completely transform their IT systems.”

