Huawei Cloud launches new AI solutions with a preferred Cloud for Middle East & Central Asia

Huawei Cloud held the TechWave Summit Middle East & Central Asia 2023 on June 7 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, where it launched a range of new AI solutions, released a Pre-Trained Models White Paper and announced a new Huawei Cloud Stack (HCS) to accelerate the intelligent upgrade across governments and industries for Middle East and Central Asia.

Held under the ‘AI for Industries’ theme, the TechWave Summit brought together leading Huawei Cloud experts, customers and partners to explore how AI, powered by the latest advances in Cloud, is driving new value and accelerating the digital economy.

The TechWave Summit was held on the sidelines of the Huawei Middle East & Central Asia (ME&CA) Tech Carnival 2023, the company’s flagship annual event, which took place in Kazakhstan for the first time from June 5 – 7. Under the theme ‘Leading Digital Infrastructure for New Value Together’, the event brings together industry opinion leaders from the ME&CA region to explore the infinite possibilities of digitalization.

At the event, Frank Dai, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East & Central Asia, highlighted Huawei’s first mover-advantage in industry digitalization. “We believe AI for Industries will be the next big tipping point. Huawei Cloud offers pre-trained Pangu models with hundreds of billions of parameters to help drive industrial-scale AI development so that AI’s power can truly be unleashed across industries.”

AI for Industries Accelerating Intelligent Upgrade

AI has entered into core production systems and has begun creating greater value. The penetration rate of AI in industries has accelerated and will reach 20% in 2026, research data shows. Dr. ZHU Shenggao, Vice President, AI Business, Huawei Cloud Middle East & Central Asia, shared how Huawei has put forward an innovative strategy for AI in industries. During his speech, he introduced Huawei Cloud’s Pangu CV and NLP models that accelerate AI adoption and advance intelligence across various sectors.

During his keynote, Dr. ZHU introduced the Huawei Pre-Trained Models White Paper, which explores topics such as the future of AI, opportunities and challenges of pre-trained models, and Pangu Model case studies.

Meanwhile, Huawei Cloud, together with partners PERCENT, Universal Language Tech, and Emotech launched a series of joint solutions, comprising of five joint Big Data Solutions, four joint AI Solutions, and three joint Multimodal AI Solutions to accelerate industry intelligence.

To further explore the application of AI across industries, Huawei Cloud held an AI roundtable together with Prof. Peter Sachsenmeier (Fellow of German National Academy of Science and Engineering), industry experts, and leading companies to share and discuss the latest AI trends, best practices of AI applications, the impact of large models on AI adoption, and how to accelerate AI adoption in the Middle East and Central Asia.

Johnny Lyu, the International Business Director of Huawei Cloud Stack, officially launched Huawei Cloud Stack 8.2 in the Middle East & Central Asia. “We hope to leverage Huawei Cloud Stack 8.2 to bring new vitality to the hybrid cloud market while accelerating intelligent upgrades and unleashing digital for more enterprises,” he added.

Regional governments Leap into Cloud to Unleash Digital

Driven by progressive regulatory policies and a growing demand for digital services, ME&CA countries are at the forefront of digital transformation.

Citing UN statistics, the IDC white paper ranks Kazakhstan as the digitalization leader in Central Eurasia, driven by a high level of public services, regulation, a well-developed IT market, and an educated population equipped with relevant digital skills.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has emerged as a digital government leader. At the event, the Deputy Director of Uzbekistan E-Government Center, Makhmudov Khozhiakbarkhon Makhsumovich, shared his stance on how Huawei Cloud Stack helped Uzbekistan implement the e-government project management center. As a leading digital enabler in Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan E-Government Center is committed to its strategy where “digital technologies are humanity’s future; they foster the growth of all aspects of human life and the government, while data digitization will boost the country’s development metrics.”

Huawei Cloud aims to build a cloud foundation for an intelligent world with Everything-as-a-Service. Looking ahead, Huawei Cloud will continue to expand its global cloud infrastructure and provide customers, partners, and developers with stable, secure, and sustainable cloud services.

