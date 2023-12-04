Ignite Unveils Exclusive Startup Sponsorship for 4YFN Barcelona 2024

Are you an aspiring Pakistani entrepreneur looking to make waves in the global and European markets? This is the perfect opportunity! The 4 Years from Now (4YFN) event, a global business platform for the tech startup community, is a gateway to connect with potential investors, industry giants, and fellow entrepreneurs worldwide. Ignite has unveiled an exclusive sponsorship opportunity tailored for this event. The event will take place from February 26th to February 29th, 2024, in the vibrant city of Barcelona, Spain. Visit the official website of 4YFN for more details about the event.

Ignite proudly provides a unique sponsorship package for 4YFN intended exclusively for startups, with the goal of driving entrepreneurial initiatives to success. Ignite’s sponsorship provides entrepreneurs with a wide range of benefits that go far beyond financial support, providing an environment beneficial to their overall growth and success. Providing sponsorship for events like the 4YFN Barcelona 2024 serves as an example of how Ignite propels startups into the global spotlight and provides them with a crucial opportunity to showcase their innovations on a prestigious international stage.

This exposure will not only increase their visibility, but it will also increase their recognition both locally and globally. Second, Ignite’s sponsorship will provide substantial networking possibilities for startups, allowing them to connect with a varied network of industry experts, influential investors, and other entrepreneurs. This networking could serve as a catalyst for meaningful interactions, laying the groundwork for possible partnerships, collaborations, and strategic alliances. Finally, by immersing entrepreneurs in a global environment, the sponsorship will promote knowledge transfer and insights. Participating in such an event will provide entrepreneurs with access to a plethora of information, insights, and best practices from international professionals, providing them with the skills and strategies needed to excel in a competitive global market.

Eligibility Criteria:

The startup must be operating in Pakistan’s startup ecosystem.

The registered age of the startup must be less than 5 years.

Startups that have already received funding from Ignite for international travel will not be eligible.

For those startups who wish to sponsor their own travel, Ignite may provide exhibition space to them based on availability.

Sponsorship Categories:

Startups can choose from the following sponsorship categories:

Startup Pod Only in the Ignite Pavilion

Full Sponsorship (Startup Pod + Travel & Lodging)

Last date for application submission:

The last date for submitting sponsorship applications is December 10, 2023. Don’t miss this chance to make a mark on the global tech stage. Apply now..!!

