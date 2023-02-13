Advertisement

According to the latest report, the residents of India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) experienced more internet shutdowns and restrictions than any other region in 2022. The report further revealed that IIOJK experienced more internet outages globally in 2022 including in Iran and Russia.

IIOJK Experiences Most Internet Outages Globally in 2022

According to Surfshark, a virtual private network company headquartered in Lithuania, the Voice of America (VOA), more than a fifth of all web blackouts took place in held Kashmir. The VPN company’s global report on internet censorship in 2022 found 32 countries were hit by a total of 112 restrictions. Almost all came during times of protest or unrest. The report was released in mid-January.

IIOJK ranked alongside Russia — where Mos-cow moved to cut access to social media and news amid its invasion of Ukraine; Iran, where blocks came amid mass protests that started in September; and India, where Surfshark documented cuts in service at times of unrest.

Overall, Asia led the world for internet disruptions, accounting for 47 per cent of all global cases. An estimated 4.2 billion people experienced internet censorship throughout the year, Surfshark found.

