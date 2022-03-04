Imran Khan agrees on withdrawal of controversial ordinance in PECA Law

The new amendments in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) got approval a few days back. Since then it’s been a controversial issue among the members of government, opposition, joint media committee, and human rights bodies. In these reforms, to spread fake news and dishonoring a person on an individual level over media and social networks, was declared as a punishable act. The leader of the National Assembly opposition, Shehbaz Sharif stated that the PECA Ordinance has anti-media laws that are authoritarian and dark and these put restrictions on freedom of expression and access to information. Looking at the increasing issues on this ordinance, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry offered Pervaiz Elahi, Punjab Assembly Speaker, to mediate between government and media over PECA Law. Finally, Prime Minister Imran Khan considered the appeal and agreed to the demand of withdrawal of the controversial ordinance in PECA Law. This transpired when the final draft from the joint media committee was sent to the President.

Lastly, this brings an end to the huge debate from media and opposition to revert the amended ordinance. Many steps had been taken by all bodies to settle the issue.

The controversial ordinance in PECA Law to be Removed

A keen critical analysis makes both sides stances genuine in their own ways. The government wanted to end the filth from the social media platforms by giving stricter penalties to those who spread fake news and hatred content on these platforms. In its point of view, the amendment would also have paved way to take action on any targets on the personal lives of people associated with national institutions. The government tried a proper and smooth implementation of the amendments in PECA Law. In their opinion, it would have gained success in effective regulation of the ordinance when all parties had agreed on one stance. On the contrary opposition parties were showing their soft sentiments for Joint Media committee. PML-Q and PML-N leaders opposed the amendments and told media has also suspicions about its freedom of speech.

Hence, as now the PECA ordinance has been withdrawn, let’s see what further actions government will take to achieve the purpose of getting rid of obscenity from the social media platforms that have the intention of just spreading hatred in the country and spoiling Pakistan’s peace.

