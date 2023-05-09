Imran Khan’s Arrest Sparks Outrage on Social Media and Draws International Media Attention

The citizens of Pakistan and international media stormed Twitter and other social media platforms after former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested during a court appearance in Islamabad. Sources tell that the arrest was made over corruption allegations related to the Al-Qadir Trust. The National Accountability (NAB) issued an arrest warrant for Khan on May 1st in relation to this case. Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a top police official in Islamabad, confirmed Khan’s arrest. Let’s take a look at some of the visuals of Imran Khan’s arrest.
Visuals of abduction of Former Prime Minister Imran Khan at the hands of Pakistan’s Paramilitary Force , DG Rangers Major General Azhar Waqas ordered this abduction followed by the orders of high command. pic.twitter.com/U5aVvM4CT9
Khan was reportedly picked up by the Rangers, Pakistan’s paramilitary force, while he was at the biometrics procedure. The PTI has accused the Rangers of abducting Khan and occupying the Islamabad High Court complex. Fawad Chaudhry of Khan’s PTI party tweeted that lawyers were being subjected to torture.
Aamer Farooq, the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court, has ordered government officials to appear before the court over Khan’s arrest. Khan was removed from power in April last year after losing a confidence vote in parliament. Since then, he has been campaigning for early national polls, which are due in October this year.
Despite the serious nature of the allegations against Khan, the circumstances surrounding his arrest have raised concerns among some PTI supporters, who have accused the government of using the Rangers to intimidate opposition leaders. However, the Pakistani authorities have denied these allegations, stating that Khan’s arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into corruption allegations. The situation is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge in the coming days.
This is a running story and we will update as soon as we get any further information.
