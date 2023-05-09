The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation into expenses on social media influencers from the national treasury during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. The anti-corruption watchdog wrote a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) secretary information. NAB sought records of social media influencers hired by the PTI government.
NAB Seeks Records of Social Media Influencers Hired by PTI Govt
The NAB officials stated in the letter that scrutiny is underway regarding the public-private partnership for social media platforms during the PTI government. Now, it has asked the KP government to provide the complete records of social media influencers including their salaries and other incentives.
The anti-graft watchdog also sought project documents and PC-I besides summoning the details of allocated funds, annual expenditures and all phases of the recruitment process. The NAB asked the KP government to submit their details by May 10.
Last month, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department has been asked to immediately stop the salaries of 1,109 Social Media Influencers. The PTI government hired them for its publicity at the expense of the public exchequer.
The Information Department has stopped the Social Media project started by the previous PTI government for its publicity. In the same project, PTI hired about 1,300 social media activists to spread the PTI narrative on social media. They were also getting a monthly stipend.
