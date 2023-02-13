In a Teaser, Ford Shows a Glimpse of Future F-150 Lightning EVs

Advertisement

The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning is a solid truck with outstanding performance. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in approximately four seconds and reach a total speed of 112 mph. The truck can achieve such a speed mostly because of the large battery and two electric motors that are fitted into it. However, we may see a new model of this truck as the CEO of Ford has recently teased a new “Performance EV” model on the social media site Twitter.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Ford has also announced that it will return to Formula 1 for the first time in nearly two decades because of a new partnership with Red Bull. While it may not use an F-150 Lightning EV in the races, this next Lightning could serve as a preview of what’s to come.

Ford CEO Jim Farley released a photo showing a modified Lightning EV on Twitter. This truck is a special model that was created by Ford Performance, which has previously built remarkable “special EV performance demonstrator” versions.

Advertisement

Similar to the Mustang Mach-E Performance Demonstrator that came before it and had more than 1,400 horsepower, the new Lightning will likely demonstrate the extreme capabilities of future Ford electric vehicles. Only the front end of the F-150 Lightning EV is a bit different. It is plainly lowered to the ground, similar to the original SVT Lightning, and there are some flashy new graphics are visible.

It is possible that enormous battery packs and many electric motors are concealed underneath the shown truck, making it appear identical to the existing model. Ford Performance frequently constructs unique custom vehicles to demonstrate future technology, test the limits, and serve as mobile advertisements for Ford. I presume that this new Lightning will be similar.

Nonetheless, there’s a high chance that whatever causes an electric truck to burn rubber and accomplish incredible speeds will help shape the Lightning of the future. Leaked photos of two unidentified upcoming Ford vehicles are adding fuel to the fire. The viewers cannot wait to see whatever it is in action.

Advertisement

Check out? Ford Raises F150 Lightning Price Again