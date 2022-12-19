Ford Raises F150 Lightning Price Again

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Dec 19, 2022
F150 Lightning Price

According to the latest reports, Ford’s again raising the price of its F-150 Lightning pickup. However, let me tell you that it’s not the first time. The point worth mentioning here is that this time Ford F150 Lightning Price will increase by about $4,000. The increase is expected to affect both the entry-level Pro model for business customers as well as consumer-focused XLT trim with no added options, which will now start at $55,974 and $63,474, respectively.

Ford F150 Price Going to Increase Again

Sources claim that the Pro work truck initially started at $39,974 when it was launched back in April. However, the price hikes raised the price up to $46,974 in August and $51,974 in October. On the contrary, the base XLT was launched with a starting price of $52,974 which increased to $59,474 several months later. Ford spokesperson Elizabeth Kraft stated:

“Pricing adjustments are a normal course of business due to rising material costs, market factors, and ongoing supply chain constraints,”

According to the latest reports, the automaker is all set to produce 150,000 Lightning vehicles per year by 2023. Moreover, the company recently added a third production shift at its Michigan plant in order to help meet these goals. A number of electric vehicle makers, not just Ford have increased prices as they deal with a global chip shortage. In addition to that, the rising prices for the raw materials needed to make EV batteries, such as lithium and cobalt have also played a significant role in this.

In March, Tesla also raised the prices of all its vehicles, on the other hand, Lucid announced a price increase across its entire lineup. Let me tell you that GMC also raised the price of its Hummer EV, while Kia’s 2023 EV6 model will bump up to $7,000.

Also Read: The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project Next-Gen Announced

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Dec 19, 2022
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
Back to top button
>