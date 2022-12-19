Ford Raises F150 Lightning Price Again

According to the latest reports, Ford’s again raising the price of its F-150 Lightning pickup. However, let me tell you that it’s not the first time. The point worth mentioning here is that this time Ford F150 Lightning Price will increase by about $4,000. The increase is expected to affect both the entry-level Pro model for business customers as well as consumer-focused XLT trim with no added options, which will now start at $55,974 and $63,474, respectively.

Ford F150 Price Going to Increase Again