Infinix has now unveiled HOT 12 series with MediaTek Helio G85!

Pakistan’s highest selling smartphone brand, Infinix has now introduced its new gaming smartphone series – Game On HOT 12 with MediaTek Helio G85. Powered by a dedicated gaming chipset and 90 Hz rapid refresh rate display, Infinix HOT 12 is destined to become an ideal choice for gaming enthusiasts and entertainment lovers. Infinix has announced the news today through their brand ambassadors i.e Young Stunners and will be taking pre-orders exclusively on Xpark for Rs 26,999!

MediaTek Helio G85 not only delivers an unmatchable gaming experience but also proves to enhance the multi-tasking experience as well. Rather it be uninterrupted hours of content consumption or using multiple apps all at once, two octa core Arm Cortex of MediaTek Helio G85 pumping up to 2 GHZ accelerates the performance of the phone without slowing it down. A Lightning-fast processor when combined with a 90Hz refresh rate, HOT 12 will surely deliver an exceptional user experience altogether.

Talking about the collaboration with YoungStunners, CEO Infinix; Mr, Joe Hu said: “Infinix aims to connect with the youth by all means. With our HOT 12 series, the younger generation will be able to experience a completely customized, dedicated and fresh sight among the gaming smartphones.”

Embedded with Dar-Link 2.0, Infinix HOT 12 automatically adds a competitive edge to the gameplay and also supports multiple in game customization options. A massive battery 5000 mAh can easily take users from dawn to dusk with a single charge only thereby delivering non-stop gaming and fun all day. the phone can also intelligently manage multiple applications with its 11 GB extended RAM, enabling more speed and power. In short, Infinix HOT 12 with MediaTek Helio G85 is a perfect choice for gamers and entertainment lovers.

Infinix Hot 12 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will be available to pre-order on Xpark for Rs 26,999. So hurry up and get yourselves All Geared Up for Infinix HOT 12, Game On!