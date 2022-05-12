Level up the gaming experience with Infinix HOT 12, now available at outlets nationwide! Featuring the powerful MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and 90 Hz refresh rate display, Infinix HOT 12 is the ultimate gaming smartphone for avid gamers!

Infinix’s new gaming smartphone series – Game on HOT 12 with MediaTek Helio G85 goes on sale nationwide. Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and supporting an immersive 90Hz refresh rate display, Infinix HOT 12 is priced at Rs 26,999 both at online and offline stores. This super-fast and efficient gaming smartphone is all set to become the top choice for gamers and can be ordered exclusively through Xpark with a free gift of Bluetooth earbuds.

Infinix HOT 12 comes with the most competent and powerful processors of MediaTek Helio G85 gaming chipset that integrates two powerful Arm Cortex-A75 CPU. Both Cortex works simultaneously as multi-processing support, resulting in mind-blowing gaming performance for users, as well as delivering accurate efficiency for everyday content consumption. A Lightning-fast processor when combined with a 90Hz refresh rate, HOT 12 will surely deliver an exceptional user experience altogether.

On the launch of Infinix HOT 12 series, Joe Hue, CEO Infinix Pakistan commented,

“Infinix takes pride in keeping up with the trends and demands of the younger generation. In line with the rise of the billion-dollar gaming industry across the globe, we are happy to introduce HOT 12 series, with the promise of remarkable gaming experience’’

Infinix HOT 12 boasts a staggering 90 Hz refresh rate display, enough to deliver an uninterrupted browsing experience, quick real-time responses, and competitive gameplay. Combined with Dar-Link 2.0 gaming booster, it automatically gives a competitive edge to the gamer backed up by its Intelligent Voice Algorithm. Moreover, it also supports multiple in game customization options for a more customized in-game experience altogether.

Crucial to any gaming phone is its long-lasting battery whereas Infinix HOT 12 ‘perfectly caters to this with its 5000mAh battery and 18W fast-charging capacity that can last from dusk till dawn and facilitate up to 13 hours of non-stop gaming. In short, with a wide array of high-quality features, Infinix HOT 12 ‘Game On’ is a catch at just PKR 26,999.

So, wait no further and get your hands on the latest Infinix HOT 12, now available at all online and offline stores nationwide for Rs 26,999.